Russian rouble little changed in early trade
January 30, 2015 / 7:07 AM / 3 years ago

Russian rouble little changed in early trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Russia’s rouble was little changed in early trade on Friday, ahead of a central bank monetary policy meeting at which the bank is expected to leave it key interest rate on hold.

At 0703 GMT, the rouble was about 0.2 percent stronger against the dollar at 68.61 but lost 0.1 percent to trade at 77.79 versus the euro.

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)

