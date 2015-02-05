FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian rouble, shares lower on oil, S&P downgrade of companies
#Financial Services and Real Estate
February 5, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

Russian rouble, shares lower on oil, S&P downgrade of companies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The rouble fell and shares declined on Thursday after oil dropped more than $1 per barrel on global markets and Standard & Poor’s rating agency cut the ratings of some of Russia’s top companies to junk.

At 0705 GMT, the rouble was around 1 percent down at 68.70 rouble per dollar and traded some 0.8 percent lower versus the euro.

The dollar-traded RTS index was 1.8 percent down at 756 points and the rouble-based MICEX traded 0.3 percent lower at 1,651 points. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

