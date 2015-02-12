FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian rouble steady as market awaits Minsk talks outcome
#Financial Services and Real Estate
February 12, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

Russian rouble steady as market awaits Minsk talks outcome

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble opened little changed against the dollar and the euro on Thursday, as market participants awaited the conclusion of all-night talks in Minsk over the Ukraine conflict.

At 0706 GMT, the rouble was around 0.1 percent weaker at 65.33 versus the dollar and 0.1 percent stronger against the euro at 73.86.

Details remained unclear after more than 12 hours of peace talks in the Belarussian capital Minsk, with one source saying there was hope agreement could reached and another saying a document would be signed. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)

