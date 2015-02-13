FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian assets stronger at opening as oil rises
February 13, 2015 / 7:13 AM / 3 years ago

Russian assets stronger at opening as oil rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Russia’s rouble opened stronger on Friday and shares rose, helped by higher oil prices and hopes for peace in eastern Ukraine after a ceasefire deal.

The rouble was 0.9 percent stronger against the dollar at 64.71 at 0707 GMT and gained 0.8 percent to trade at 73.88 versus the euro.

Russia’s dollar-denominated RTS index was up 3 percent to 888 points, while its rouble-based peer MICEX traded 1.3 percent higher at 1,826 points.

Brent crude oil was trading over 1 percent higher on the day at over $60 a barrel, its highest level since December. Oil is a key driver for all Russian assets since it is the country’s chief export.

For rouble poll data see

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

