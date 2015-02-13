Russian assets stronger at opening as oil rises

MOSCOW, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Russia’s rouble opened stronger on Friday and shares rose, helped by higher oil prices and hopes for peace in eastern Ukraine after a ceasefire deal.

The rouble was 0.9 percent stronger against the dollar at 64.71 at 0707 GMT and gained 0.8 percent to trade at 73.88 versus the euro.

Russia’s dollar-denominated RTS index was up 3 percent to 888 points, while its rouble-based peer MICEX traded 1.3 percent higher at 1,826 points.

Brent crude oil was trading over 1 percent higher on the day at over $60 a barrel, its highest level since December. Oil is a key driver for all Russian assets since it is the country’s chief export.

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)