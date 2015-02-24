FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian rouble weaker as market prices in Moody's downgrade
February 24, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

Russian rouble weaker as market prices in Moody's downgrade

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Russia’s rouble opened sharply weaker on the Moscow Exchange on Tuesday after Moody’s ratings agency downgraded Russia’s credit rating to below investment grade and as oil prices slipped.

At 0713 GMT, the rouble was around 2.2 percent weaker against the dollar at 63.42 and lost 1.9 percent to trade at 71.86 versus the euro.

Moody’s downgraded Russia’s sovereign rating to Ba1 from Baa3 late on Friday, citing the impact from the Ukraine crisis, a fall in oil prices and the rouble exchange rate.

Russian financial markets were closed on Monday due to a public holiday, but the rouble and Russia’s sovereign Eurobonds dropped on international markets.

Shares were also lower on Tuesday, with the dollar-denominated RTS index down 3.7 percent to 875 points, while its rouble-based peer MICEX traded 1.6 percent lower at 1,763 points.

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
