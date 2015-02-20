FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian rouble strengthens at opening
#Financials
February 20, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 3 years ago

Russian rouble strengthens at opening

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Russia’s rouble opened stronger on Friday, helped by modest rise in oil prices and the end-of-month tax period, when Russian firms with foreign-currency earnings buy roubles.

At 0704 GMT, the rouble was around 0.4 percent stronger against the dollar at 61.64 and gained 0.3 percent to trade at 70.05 versus the euro.

For rouble poll data see

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

