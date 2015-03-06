Russian rouble stronger at market opening

MOSCOW, March 6 (Reuters) - Russia’s rouble opened stronger against both the dollar and euro on Friday, extending gains from the previous session as oil prices held above $60 a barrel.

At 0705 GMT, the rouble was around 0.8 percent stronger against the dollar at 60.31 and gained 0.9 percent to trade at 66.45 versus the euro.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)