Russian rouble stronger in early trade

MOSCOW, March 18 (Reuters) - Russia’s rouble opened stronger on Wednesday, helped by exporters selling foreign currency in preparation for tax payments to the state budget.

At 0705 GMT, the rouble was around 0.4 percent stronger against the dollar at 61.23 and gained 0.5 percent to trade at 64.86 versus the euro.

Forex sales appeared to offset the negative impact of a drop in oil prices, a key driver for all Russian assets because oil is Russia’s chief export.

Brent crude oil was trading at around $53 a barrel, almost 1 percent lower than its previous close.

Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush