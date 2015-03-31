FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian rouble moves lower at market opening
#Financials
March 31, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

Russian rouble moves lower at market opening

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 31 (Reuters) - Russia’s rouble opened weaker against both the dollar and the euro on Tuesday, hurt by declining oil prices and no longer supported by end-of-month tax payments.

At 0705 GMT, the rouble was around 0.5 percent weaker against the dollar at 57.90 and lost 0.2 percent to trade at 62.41 versus the euro.

For rouble poll data see

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Polina Devitt)

