Russian rouble moves lower at market opening

MOSCOW, March 31 (Reuters) - Russia’s rouble opened weaker against both the dollar and the euro on Tuesday, hurt by declining oil prices and no longer supported by end-of-month tax payments.

At 0705 GMT, the rouble was around 0.5 percent weaker against the dollar at 57.90 and lost 0.2 percent to trade at 62.41 versus the euro.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Polina Devitt)