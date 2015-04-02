Russian rouble stronger in early trade

MOSCOW, April 2 (Reuters) - Russia’s rouble opened stronger on Thursday, helped by a slight retreat in the U.S. dollar on global markets and a strong rise in oil prices late on Wednesday.

At 0709 GMT, the rouble was around 1 percent stronger against the dollar at 57.05 and was around 0.1 percent up on the euro at 61.93.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)