Russian rouble stronger in early trade
April 2, 2015 / 7:12 AM / 2 years ago

Russian rouble stronger in early trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 2 (Reuters) - Russia’s rouble opened stronger on Thursday, helped by a slight retreat in the U.S. dollar on global markets and a strong rise in oil prices late on Wednesday.

At 0709 GMT, the rouble was around 1 percent stronger against the dollar at 57.05 and was around 0.1 percent up on the euro at 61.93.

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)

