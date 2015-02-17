FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian rouble opens stronger on Tuesday
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 17, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

Russian rouble opens stronger on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble opened stronger on Tuesday, supported by a rally in crude prices and continued political efforts to keep up ceasefire in eastern Ukraine.

At 0706 GMT, the rouble was up 0.6 percent against the dollar to 62.80 and 0.7 percent to 71.30 versus the euro.

Prices for oil, Russia’s chief export, extended their rally, with Brent crude climbing beyond $62 a barrel. Investors were also encouraged by continued talks between the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France to ensure the ceasefire deal agreed last week holds. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.