Russian rouble broadly weaker at market opening
June 1, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

Russian rouble broadly weaker at market opening

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 1 (Reuters) - The rouble opened broadly weaker on Monday, tracking lower oil prices and pressured by the end of tax payments in Russia.

At 0710 GMT, the rouble was 0.8 percent weaker against the dollar at 52.73 and lost 0.3 percent versus the euro to trade at 57.69 the euro at the euro.

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Vladimir Abramov; Writing by Lidia Kelly)

