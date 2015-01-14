FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian PM says may adjust budget rule to reflect lower oil prices
January 14, 2015

Russian PM says may adjust budget rule to reflect lower oil prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Russia may adjust its budget rule - the level of government spending linked to oil prices - to reflect falling oil prices, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev told a forum on Wednesday.

Global oil prices touched their lowest in nearly six years, trading at around $46 per barrel or less than half the level needed to balance the 2015 Russian budget.

Medvedev also said that banks with capital of no less than 25 billion roubles and which are able to show annual loan portfolio growth of 12 percent would qualify to get state support, irrespective of whether they were privately-owned or state-controlled.

The banking sector is set to receive an additional capital boost of up to 1 trillion roubles ($15.2 billion) this year as a part of a wider move to support the financial system. ($1 = 65.9275 roubles) (Reporting by Dasha Korsunskaya; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

