MOSCOW, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will hold a meeting of his cabinet on Wednesday that will also be attended by heads of energy giants Rosneft and Gazprom, RIA Novosti news agency quoted a government document as saying.

RIA added that the central bank’s chairwoman Elvira Nabiullina was also expected to attend, as well as other officials and heads of large companies.