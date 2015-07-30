FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Megafon Q2 net profit down 6.4 pct to 13 bln rbls
July 30, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's Megafon Q2 net profit down 6.4 pct to 13 bln rbls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 30 (Reuters) - Russian mobile phone operator Megafon said on Thursday its second quarter net profit fell 6.4 percent to 13 billion roubles ($221 million), year-on-year.

The company said in a statement its revenue from wireless data services increased by 20.3 percent, year-on-year, to 19.5 billion roubles, while operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBDA) was up 1.3 percent at 34.7 billion roubles. ($1 = 58.7455 roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

