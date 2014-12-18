Merkel says sanctions against Russia remain unavoidable

BERLIN, Dec 18 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that sanctions against Russia over Ukraine remain unavoidable as long as Moscow does not respect Ukrainian sovereignty and help ensure what she called “European security with Russia, not against Russia”.

“As long as we do not reach this goal ... sanctions remain unavoidable, though I would like to reiterate that they were not and are not an end in themselves ” she told German parliament. (Reporting by Stephen Brown and Michelle Martin)