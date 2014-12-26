Russia's Putin signs new military doctrine

MOSCOW, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a new military doctrine, the Kremlin said in a statement on Friday.

The new military doctrine says the main external risks for the country are the expansion of NATO’s military capabilities and destabilisation in several regions, RIA news agency reported.

The doctrine also says the main internal risks are activities to destabilise situation in the country and the activities of terrorists, it added. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Alexander Winning)