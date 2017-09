MOSCOW, July 1 (Reuters) - Russian bank MKB raised 13.2 billion roubles ($237.6 million) in an initial public offering in Moscow, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

The bank, also known as Credit Bank of Moscow, priced the offering at 3.62 roubles per share. Based on that price, the bank was valued at 70.2 billion roubles. ($1 = 55.5600 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)