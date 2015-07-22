FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia extends mortgage lending support programme
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 22, 2015 / 9:10 AM / 2 years ago

Russia extends mortgage lending support programme

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 22 (Reuters) - The Russian government has extended its mortgage lending support programme to help housebuilders struggling to increase their sales after a weak economy and high interest rates hurt demand.

Russia has already set aside 20 billion roubles ($350 million) this year to subsidise mortgages by compensating some banks for lowering their interest rates. It said the subsidies should help to issue up to 400 billion roubles in loans.

A decree published on Wednesday raises that ceiling to 700 billion roubles and aims to support the construction of economy-class housing and mortgage lending, the government said on its website.

It was not clear what amount of extra funding could go into the programme. The government said it would be “within the budgetary allocations for these purposes”. The Finance Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mass-market homebuilder PIK Group said this week its proportion of mortgage-backed sales had returned to the level of early 2014, helped by state subsidies. ($1 = 57.0000 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Darya Korsunskaya, editing by Elizabeth Piper and Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
