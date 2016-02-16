FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia may extend mortgage subsidies till end-2016 - FinMin
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 16, 2016 / 1:18 PM / 2 years ago

Russia may extend mortgage subsidies till end-2016 - FinMin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Russia’s Finance Ministry said on Tuesday it had submitted a draft decree to the government to extend mortgage interest rate subsidies till the end of 2016.

The move aims to help the country’s homebuilders, such as Etalon, LSR and PIK, to revive demand for new flats, which was hit by a spike in interest rates after the rouble dropped due to weaker oil prices and Western sanctions over Moscow’s role in the Ukraine crisis.

Under the existing scheme that was introduced in March of last year and ends on Feb. 29, the government compensates banks for lowering rates on housing loans.

The ministry said on Tuesday the proposed extension will see the state budget allot up to 16.5 billion roubles ($213.8 million) into the scheme in 2016. ($1 = 77.1890 roubles) (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; writing by Maria Kiselyova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.