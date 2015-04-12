FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says concerned by Finland, Sweden moves towards closer ties with NATO
April 12, 2015 / 11:16 AM / 2 years ago

Russia says concerned by Finland, Sweden moves towards closer ties with NATO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 12 (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that moves by Finland and Sweden towards closer ties with NATO were of “special concern”.

The comments were published in relation to an article in daily Aftenposten, where in a joint declaration, the defence ministers of Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark and Iceland said Northern Europe must prepare for possible crises or incidents because of Russia.

Finland, which borders Russia, and Sweden are not members of NATO but have increased cooperation with the trans-Atlantic alliance, and the joint declaration has been among their strongest responses to Russia’s aggression. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely)

