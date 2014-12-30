FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin critic Navalny says breaks house arrest to join rally
December 30, 2014 / 4:00 PM / 3 years ago

Kremlin critic Navalny says breaks house arrest to join rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said he broke his house arrest on Tuesday to join an opposition rally in Moscow, hours after a Russian court sentenced him for embezzlement.

“Yes, there is this house arrest. But today I want to be with you. So I‘m coming,” said Navalny said on his Twitter feed, posting a picture of himself in the Moscow metro.

A Russian court gave Navalny a suspended sentence on Tuesday for embezzling money but jailed his brother for three and a half years in a case seen as part of a campaign to stifle dissent.

Navalny’s supporters will gather in front of the Kremlin later on Tuesday with some 18,000 people having registered on Facebook to attend although the numbers may be smaller as people prepare to celebrate the New Year. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin, writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Editing by)

