UPDATE 1-Russian finance ministry to offer 8-year inflation-pegged OFZ bonds - source

MOSCOW, June 26 (Reuters) - Russia’s finance ministry will offer eight-year OFZ treasury bonds pegged to inflation in July, a source in the banking industry told Reuters on Friday.

The issue volume will amount to 150 billion roubles and the bonds will have a coupon guidance of 2 percent.

“They will soon announce who will participate in the syndicate, most likely it will be the largest Russian banks,” the source said. “The issue will be in mid-July.”

The finance ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.