FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Russian finance ministry to offer 8-year inflation-pegged OFZ bonds - source
Sections
Featured
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
North Korea
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy and Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 26, 2015 / 4:51 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Russian finance ministry to offer 8-year inflation-pegged OFZ bonds - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds detail, quotes)

MOSCOW, June 26 (Reuters) - Russia’s finance ministry will offer eight-year OFZ treasury bonds pegged to inflation in July, a source in the banking industry told Reuters on Friday.

The issue volume will amount to 150 billion roubles and the bonds will have a coupon guidance of 2 percent.

“They will soon announce who will participate in the syndicate, most likely it will be the largest Russian banks,” the source said. “The issue will be in mid-July.”

The finance ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Yelena Orekhova; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.