Russia to export 3.5 mln T of Urals from Primorsk in March
February 25, 2015 / 9:47 AM / 3 years ago

Russia to export 3.5 mln T of Urals from Primorsk in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Russia plans to export 3.5 million tonnes of Urals crude oil from the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk in March, a preliminary export schedule showed on Wednesday.

Russia plans to ship another 2.545 million tonnes from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk next month, including 0.08 million tonnes left over from February, the schedule showed.

Russia was due to export 3.3 million tonnes of Urals from Primorsk in February and also export and transit 2.1 million tonnes of Urals from Ust-Luga, with 2.17 million tonnes, including 0.23 million tonnes rolled over from January, from Novorossiisk that month. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

