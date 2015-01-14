FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Putin, Venezuela's Maduro to discuss oil prices - TASS
January 14, 2015 / 7:25 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Putin, Venezuela's Maduro to discuss oil prices - TASS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to meet Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to discuss oil prices, TASS news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Wednesday.

Oil prices - the cornerstone of both the Russian and Venezuelan economies - touched their lowest in nearly six years.

Peskov told TASS that Putin planned to meet Maduro on Thursday to discuss cooperation in various sectors, including in energy and banking.

“Of course, the situation on the global oil markets along with some other issues will be among the topics to be discussed,” Peskov said. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

