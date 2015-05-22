CORRECTED-Russian pipe production project abandoned due to economic crunch

(Changes project value to roubles from U.S. dollars in paragraph 1, also changes investment value to roubles in pargraph 5)

MOSCOW, May 22 (Reuters) - OMK, one of Russia’s largest producers of metal pipes, has abandoned the construction of a 50 billion rouble ($999 million) complex to manufacture seamless pipes for the oil and gas industry because of the economic crisis.

“Given a two-fold increase in costs and the inability to forecast production demand, this project is no longer possible,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Russia’s economy is expected to contract 2.5 percent this year as it battles to recover from a collapse in global oil prices and Western sanctions over the crisis in Ukraine.

OMK said high interest rates, difficulties with financing and a reduced demand for its products because of the lower oil price all contributed to its decision to stop construction.

Russian pipemakers invested approximately 30 billion roubles in the tube production industry between 2013 and 2014, according to Russia’s Foundation for the Development of the Tube Industry. But projects have been scaled back as the economy flagged.

The rouble fell 40 percent against the dollar last year and efforts by the Russian central bank to protect the currency by introducing higher interest rates have made it more expensive for companies to obtain credit.

Cancelling the project will reduce OMK’s 2015 investment plan to 5.6 billion roubles ($111.98 million), compared to 16-17 billion between 2012 and 2013, a company spokesman told Reuters.

“All preparatory work for the project will be cancelled and contracts for the supply of equipment and construction work will be terminated,” the company statement said.

OMK said it would cancel its financing agreement with lender Sberbank and no longer required a 21 billion rouble ($419.92 million) government grant. Workers on the project are to be reassigned. ($1 = 50.0525 roubles)