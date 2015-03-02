FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian Finance Minister sees 2015 capital outflows at $90-$100 bln
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 2, 2015 / 5:00 PM / 3 years ago

Russian Finance Minister sees 2015 capital outflows at $90-$100 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 2 (Reuters) - Russia may face net capital outflows of around $30 billion in the first quarter and $90-$100 billion in 2015 as a whole, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters on Monday.

The forecast implies a fall from last year’s record net capital outflow of $151.5 billion.

He added that Russia was unlikely to tap foreign capital markets next year, for the third year running, and that the state was unlikely to sell its stake in Rosneft, Russia’s top oil producer, this year. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Jason Bush)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.