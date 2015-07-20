Russian homebuilder PIK says mortgage-backed sales at pre-crisis level

MOSCOW, July 20 (Reuters) - Russian homebuilder PIK Group said on Monday its proportion of mortgage-backed sales had returned to the level of early 2014, helped by a state support programme.

Russia saw a slump in mortgage-backed sales in the first quarter of 2015 after the central bank hiked its key rate last December to stop a steep fall in the rouble fuelled by a sharp drop in oil prices and Western sanctions over Ukraine.

In January-March, mortgage lending dropped 35 percent year-on-year to around 218 billion roubles ($3.8 billion) and in April Russia launched a mortgage lending support programme.

Under the scheme, Russia has allotted 20 billion roubles to subsidise mortgages by compensating certain banks for lowering their interest rates. It estimates the subsidies will help to issue 400 billion roubles in mortgage loans.

PIK, which builds mass-market residential properties mainly in the Moscow region, said mortgage-backed sales reached 39.4 percent of its total sales in the second quarter, compared with 25.3 percent in the first quarter and 36.8 percent a year ago.

It also posted a rise in cash collections from real estate sales.

PIK’s second-quarter cash collections from sales to individuals grew 19.2 percent year-on-year to 9.5 billion roubles, with growth boosted by a low base the year earlier.

Its new retail sales contracts to customers jumped 45.7 percent to 118,000 square metres and the value of contracts grew 40 percent to around 10 billion roubles, it said in a statement.

Rival developer Etalon has said mortgage-backed contracts also rose as a proportion of its total sales to 20 percent in the second quarter from 11 percent in January-March.