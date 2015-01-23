FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian homebuilder PIK says new sales contracts jump in Q4
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 23, 2015 / 7:35 AM / 3 years ago

Russian homebuilder PIK says new sales contracts jump in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Russian homebuilder PIK Group said on Friday new sales jumped 26.5 percent in the fourth quarter, when the rouble’s slide prompted consumers to seek ways of protecting their fast-devaluing savings.

The company also said new sales contracts were down 8.4 percent to 620,000 square metres in 2014, and its total cash collections decreased 17.5 percent to 61.7 billion roubles ($973.75 million) last year. ($1 = 63.3630 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.