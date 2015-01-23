Russian homebuilder PIK says new sales contracts jump in Q4

MOSCOW, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Russian homebuilder PIK Group said on Friday new sales jumped 26.5 percent in the fourth quarter, when the rouble’s slide prompted consumers to seek ways of protecting their fast-devaluing savings.

The company also said new sales contracts were down 8.4 percent to 620,000 square metres in 2014, and its total cash collections decreased 17.5 percent to 61.7 billion roubles ($973.75 million) last year. ($1 = 63.3630 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)