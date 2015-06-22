Russia's Bashkortostan to get stake in Bashneft oil firm- Interfax

MOSCOW, June 22 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on transferring a 25 percent plus one share stake in medium-sized oil producer Bashneft to the region of Bashkortostan, Interfax news agency said on Monday.

A Moscow court transferred shares in Bashneft from Sistema - a conglomerate owned by billionaire businessman Vladimir Yetuvshenkov - to the state last year after ruling its privatisation was unlawful. Bashneft is based in Bashkortostan in Russia’s Ural mountains. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Timothy Heritage)