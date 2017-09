ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 19 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Friday Russia was doing well in tackling its economic crisis, aggravated by Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis and a fall in global oil prices.

Addressing an economic forum in the city of St Petersburg, he said that Russia’s financial system and banking sector had adapted to the new conditions and that inflation had been taken under control. (Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Timothy Heritage)