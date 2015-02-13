Russia's anti-crisis plan must be more than just paper - RIA cites Putin

MOSCOW, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin was quoted as saying on Friday that it was not clear how the country would implement the government’s anti-crisis plan.

RIA news agency quoted the leader as saying the plan needed to be more than just paper.

Russia has announced a $35 billion anti-crisis spending plan to help the economy, which is heading for recession because of falling oil prices and Western sanctions imposed over the Ukraine crisis. (Reporting by Polina Devitt, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Jason Bush)