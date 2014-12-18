Russia's Putin says Rosneft CEO Sechin is an "effective" manager

MOSCOW, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Igor Sechin, CEO at the country’s top oil producer Rosneft, was an “effective” manager, adding he had no plans to fire him.

“Sechin works properly and effectively,” Putin told his annual press conference. Rosneft was put under Western sanctions over Moscow’s role in the Ukraine crisis.

Rosneft became the world’s top listed oil company by output after buying its peer TNK-BP for $55 billion, partly using loans and other financial tools. Rosneft’s market capitalisation now stands at around $30 billion, according to ThomsonReuters data. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Polina Devitt and Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)