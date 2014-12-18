Putin says he has the support of the Russian people

MOSCOW, Dec 18 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday stability in Russia was possible only if the state had the support of its people, and that he felt this support.

In his annual end-of-year news conference, Putin said: “Stability is based on - and there is no stronger base - the support of the Russian people. In the main, there is such support for the direction of our foreign and our domestic policy.” (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Timothy Heritage)