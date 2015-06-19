FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin says no one should talk to Russia through ultimatums
June 19, 2015 / 1:20 PM / 2 years ago

Putin says no one should talk to Russia through ultimatums

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 19 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday Western countries must not meddle in Moscow’s affairs and that no one should speak to Russia through ultimatums.

“We are in fact being told that the United States know better what we need. Let us define our own interests and our needs ourselves,” Putin told an economic forum. “We should not be spoken to in the language of ultimatums.” (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Writing by Maria Kiselyova, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

