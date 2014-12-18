FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
December 18, 2014 / 11:21 AM / 3 years ago

Putin says Russia determined to protect interests, U.S. creates threats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 18 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Russia was more and more determined to protect its interests but that the United States was creating threats for his country.

Putin also told his annual end-of-year news conference that Russia did not invade any other country and that Russia had just two military bases abroad, while , he said, the United States had such bases all over the world. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Alexander Winning, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)

