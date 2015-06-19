FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Putin says cooperation with West to continue
June 19, 2015

Russia's Putin says cooperation with West to continue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 19 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he was confident Moscow’s cooperation with the West would continue.

Putin, addressing the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, also said Russia was committed to ensuring a transparent and predictable economy for investors.

Ties between Russia and the West have been strained by the crisis in Ukraine, and the relationship between Moscow and Washington is at its worst level since the end of the Cold War. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Writing by Maria Kiselyova, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
