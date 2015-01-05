UPDATE 1-Raiffeisen says profit in Russia might fall in future

* Russia RBI’s most lucrative market

* RBI says to review its Russia plans

* Shares down more than 5 percent (Adds details, background)

VIENNA, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International said results from its Russian unit could deteriorate and a review of its mid-term plans there was needed because of the devaluation of the rouble and slower economic growth.

Russia is the Austrian bank’s single most profitable market but the country’s economy has been hit by Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis and a plunge in oil prices. This has put pressure on the rouble.

Last month, RBI’s chief executive had reiterated previous statements that the lender’s Russian business would have “excellent” results in 2014.

“The changed economic environment could lead to a reduction in the future results of the Russian unit and potentially to a review of the goodwill valuation,” RBI said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The goodwill of its Russian unit amounted to 148 million euros ($177 million) as of Dec 31, RBI said.

“An adjustment of the goodwill valuation would not affect the regulatory capital ratios. While the audit of the Russian unit for the financial year 2014 is not yet final, the profit after tax for the Russian segment will be significantly above 300 million euros.”

In 2013, RBI had profit after tax of 469 million euros in Russia, according to data on its website. It has said it expects an overall RBI loss of up to 500 million euros for 2014.

RBI shares traded down 5.2 percent at 12.00 euros after hitting record lows last month. ($1 = 0.8380 euros) (Reporting By Angelika Gruber and Shadia Nasralla, editing by David Evans)