Raiffeisen says profit in Russia might fall in future
January 5, 2015 / 3:11 PM / 3 years ago

Raiffeisen says profit in Russia might fall in future

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International said on Monday the results of its Russian unit could fall in future and a review of its mid-term plans there was necessary due to the devaluation of the rouble and revised growth expectations for Russia.

“An adjustment of the goodwill valuation would not affect the regulatory capital ratios. While the audit of the Russian unit for the financial year 2014 is not yet final, the profit after tax for the Russian segment will be significantly above 300 million euros ($358 million),” RBI said in an emailed statement.

In 2013, RBI had profit after tax of 469 million euros in Russia, according to data on its website. ($1 = 0.8389 euros) (Reporting By Angelika Gruber and Shadia Nasralla, editing by David Evans)

