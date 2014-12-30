FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Raiffeisen reiterates expects good 2014 Russia results
December 30, 2014 / 7:22 AM / 3 years ago

Raiffeisen reiterates expects good 2014 Russia results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International reiterated it expects its Russian unit to have “excellent” results this year and an overall RBI loss of up to 500 million euros ($606.4 million), Austrian newspaper Kurier quoted the bank’s chief executive as saying.

In Ukraine, RBI expects to write down between 500 and 600 million euros this year and in Hungary new laws will push its unit to a loss in the three-digit million range, Kurier quoted Karl Sevelda as saying in an interview published on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.8245 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla, editing by Louise Heavens)

