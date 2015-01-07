Raiffeisen 2014 loss could top 500 mln euros on Russia -CEO

VIENNA, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International’s 2014 loss could top its previously announced maximum of 500 million euros ($591.78 million) if it has to reduce the goodwill valuation of its Russian unit, RBI Chief Executive Karl Sevelda said.

“The heavy drop in the Russian currency and the bad economic forecasts for Russia could make a write-down of the goodwill of Raiffeisenbank Russia necessary,” RBI’s inhouse publication Raiffeisen-Zeitung quoted Sevelda as saying.

“If the existing goodwill of Raiffeisenbank Russia doesn’t change, I expect that it won’t be more than 500 million (euros),” he said.

A spokesman for RBI confirmed the comments.

On Monday, Raiffeisen said its Russian unit’s results, its most lucrative market, might deteriorate and that it might review the unit’s goodwill value given weakness in the rouble and Russia’s economic problems.