Devaluations cut 1 pct point off Raiffeisen Bank Int'l capital

VIENNA, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Currency devaluations, mostly in the Russian rouble, have cut Raiffeisen Bank International’s overall capital ratio by one percentage point so far this year, Chief Risk Officer Johann Strobl said on Thursday.

He acknowledged being surprised by the extent of the rouble’s plunge, but said its Russian unit was holding up well. Risks costs of even two to three times typical levels would not push it to a loss in Russia, he told reporters.

Strobl said the most recent review two or three weeks ago had not shown any need to write down the Russian unit’s goodwill of around 216 million euros ($265 million) but further checks were continuing.

He said the Austrian bank, emerging Europe’s number two lender, had enough equity capital but would consider doing subordinated or additional tier 1 issues when market conditions were right.