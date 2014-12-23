FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moody's downgrades Raiffeisen Russian unit
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 23, 2014 / 5:31 PM / 3 years ago

Moody's downgrades Raiffeisen Russian unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service downgraded by one notch on Tuesday the deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings of Raiffeisen Bank International’s Russian unit ZAO Raiffeisenbank and put its ratings on review for a downgrade.

It cited “materially increased risks to earnings and capital” at ZAO Raiffeisenbank given substantial deterioration in the Russian operating environment and heightened risk of a more prolonged and more acute economic downturn than originally anticipated.

“In particular, Moody’s expects that the recent hike in interest rates and substantial local-currency devaluation will trigger a deterioration in ZAO Raiffeisenbank’s financial fundamentals,” it added.

For more details see:

here. (Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.