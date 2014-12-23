Moody's downgrades Raiffeisen Russian unit

VIENNA, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service downgraded by one notch on Tuesday the deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings of Raiffeisen Bank International’s Russian unit ZAO Raiffeisenbank and put its ratings on review for a downgrade.

It cited “materially increased risks to earnings and capital” at ZAO Raiffeisenbank given substantial deterioration in the Russian operating environment and heightened risk of a more prolonged and more acute economic downturn than originally anticipated.

“In particular, Moody’s expects that the recent hike in interest rates and substantial local-currency devaluation will trigger a deterioration in ZAO Raiffeisenbank’s financial fundamentals,” it added.

