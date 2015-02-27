FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria's Raiffeisenbank says will close branches in Russian far east
February 27, 2015

Austria's Raiffeisenbank says will close branches in Russian far east

MOSCOW, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Austria’s Raiffeisenbank said on Friday it would close its branches in Russia’s far east after finding that the network offered little income and had few opportunities for growth.

“In the current environment, it is important to be efficient and profitable,” the bank said in a statement. “In the development of our sales network, we will focus on those cities where our offices show sufficient profitability.”

The bank will close seven branches in six cities in the far east of Russia, it added. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, writing by Elizabeth Piper)

