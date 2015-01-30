Russian finance minister backs central bank rate cut

MOSCOW, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov backed the central bank’s decision to cut its main interest rate on Friday, and said the bank had grounds to say it had the situation on the foreign exchange market under control.

Siluanov also told reporters the rouble, which fell after the central bank said it was cutting its key rate by 200 basis points, had found its “equilibrium” level. (Reporting by Dasha Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly and Maria Kiselyova, Editing by Timothy Heritage)