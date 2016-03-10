Russia says new law will stop rating withdrawals based on foreign states' decisions

MOSCOW, March 10 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev said on Thursday that the country’s new law regulating rating agencies will help to eliminate rating withdrawals based on decisions by foreign states.

“We are now actively working with international agencies,” Moiseev said in a statement. “We understand that it will be difficult for them to fulfill the national scale rating requirements.” (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Katya Golubkova; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Christian Lowe)