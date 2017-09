MOSCOW, April 13 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said it had sold $3 billion at a one-year foreign exchange repo auction on Monday, with demand exceeding $4 billion.

The bank placed the papers at an averaged annualised rate of 2.5955 percent, with the cutoff rate set at 2.56 percent. (Reporting by Elena Orekhova, Writing by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Timothy Heritage)