Russia to spend an extra 2.7 trln roubles from Reserve Fund
February 27, 2015 / 10:40 AM / 3 years ago

Russia to spend an extra 2.7 trln roubles from Reserve Fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Russia’s government will ask parliament to allow the spending of 2.7 trillion roubles ($44.26 billion) from the budget’s Reserve Fund in 2015, in addition to 500 billion roubles already envisaged in the budget, First Deputy Finance Minister Tatiana Nesterenko said on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, Nesterenko said the ministry projected a budget deficit of 3.7 percent of gross domestic product this year - a large increase compared with a 0.6 percent deficit originally planned for 2015. ($1 = 61.0050 roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Jason Bush, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

