Russian fin min says cbank will gradually sell forex from Reserve Fund
January 14, 2015 / 9:15 AM / 3 years ago

Russian fin min says cbank will gradually sell forex from Reserve Fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday the central bank will gradually sell forex from the country’s Reserve Fund on the market.

He said that “not all 500 billion roubles ($7.60 billion) will be splashed out at once”, referring to the amount from the fund that has been pencilled in this year to support the budget.

Earlier on Wednesday Siluanov said the Finance Ministry intended to convert part of the Reserve Fund into roubles to take advantage of high interest rates and a weak rouble. ($1 = 65.7700 roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, Writing by Jason Bush, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

