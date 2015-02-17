FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Rosbank says plans to cut 10-15 percent staff this year
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 17, 2015 / 9:25 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Rosbank says plans to cut 10-15 percent staff this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Russian bank Rosbank, part of France’s Societe Generale Group, plans to cut 10-15 percent of its staff this year, its head said on Tuesday.

Dmitry Olyunin, Rosbank’s chief executive, told journalists the planned job cuts would come as a result of reducing the bank’s branch network, an expected contraction in demand for retail lending and reorganisation of the business structure.

An economic slowdown in Russia, deepened by Western sanctions over Ukraine and low oil prices, has hurt banks’ profitability and loan quality. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Oksana Kobzeva, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.